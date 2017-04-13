Mumbai: 2 senior citizens to pay Rs 5 lakh each to cancer centre for violating court orders

The Bombay High Court has ordered two senior citizens — aged 74 and 84 — to pay Rs 5 lakh each to Tata Memorial Cancer Research Centre after they were found guilty of contempt of court. The duo had ‘willfully breached’ the court’s interim order restraining them from creating tenancy rights in a South Mumbai property that belonged to a Trust.

The contemnors had let out two flats in the disputed property, Belha Court situated on Strand Road, despite the stay order. The trial court, in 2000, had passed an order restraining Mohammed Bahauddin and Jaffar Imam from transferring, alienating, creating third party rights or letting out the Trust properties during the pendency of the suit in which both of them were parties.

The same interim order was upheld by the the High Court. The court, therefore, initiated a suo motu contempt proceedings against the two after it was informed that the senior citizens had breached its orders by letting out two flats.

While both the contemnors informed the court that they were not aware of the contents of the order and there were no directions given by the court to comply with, the court said it was satisfied that its orders had been breached.

The men also tried to tender an apology before the court, to which Justice M S Sonak, hearing the suo motu contempt petition, observed, “The apologies neither appear to be unconditional nor appear to be any genuine expression of remorse.”

“There is no sincerity whatsoever in the apologies tendered by the contemnors. Frivolous defences have been raised.”

“Merely because there is reference to tendering of apology “unconditionally”, the same itself does not render apology as sincere, genuine or unconditional,” Justice Sonak added.

The court held that the contemnors had been found guilty of having willfully and deliberately breached the interim orders made by the court and were guilty of contempt of court.

Both the men informed the court of their age-related ailments through medical records, following which the court said that because of their health, they could not be imprisoned and instead directed them to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh each.

“The contemnors are directed to pay fine of Rs 5 lakh each. The fine amount to be paid Tata Memorial Cancer Research Center at Parel within a period of four weeks from today.”

“In case, the amounts of fine are not paid within a period of four weeks, the two contemnors are sentenced to serve of imprisonment of two months each,” directed the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now