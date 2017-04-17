Mumbai: 2 Navy sailors held for ‘stalking’ girl, get bail

Two Navy sailors were arrested Friday for allegedly stalking a 20-year-old woman in Colaba during a procession celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. When the procession was passing by Cooperage Ground, the police said, the accused were allegedly staring at the woman and then began to follow her.

“When she raised an alarm, others who were part of the procession confronted the men and assaulted them,” said an officer at the Colaba police station. The police said accused Ankit Mailk (21) and Sandeep Malik (27), both employed at the Naval Dockyard in Colaba, were booked on charges of stalking, and were granted bail Saturday.

