Mumbai: 2 Mumbra men arrested for chain-snatching

Two men were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in a series of chain-snatching incidents in Nallasopara over the past one year. The men were arrested near their home in Mumbra after a month-long surveillance conducted in the area by the police. Accused Samad Khan (29) and Amir Pathan (26) are alleged to have robbed necklaces from at least five women in Nallasopara East between 2015 and 2016.

According to the police, the accused last struck on July 16, 2016, when they robbed one Sapna Kadam (25), a homemaker. The police said Kadam was standing in a queue waiting to collect water from a public tap outside her home in the evening when the two motorbike-borne men grabbed her necklace while driving past her and fled.

Taking a serious view of the increasing incidents of chain snatching, in which same men were suspected, Palghar Superintendent of Police Sharda Raut formed a team of officers to nab them.

“We had been watching them for a long time but it was very difficult to catch them. They would keep moving between different locations and their neighbours were not willing to divulge any information,” said Prakash Birajdar, senior inspector, Tulinj police station.

The police recovered five gold necklaces worth Rs 2.28 lakh from the accused and seized the motorbike they had allegedly been using while committing the crimes. “Both men would take turns to ride the vehicles and target women,” said Birajdar.

