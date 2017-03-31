Mumbai: 2 minors sexually assaulted, two held, one absconding

TWO MINOR girls were sexually assaulted by three persons in Kurar on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Two of the three accused have been arrested by police and two separate FIRs have been registered at Kurar police station. The victims, aged 15 and 16, knew the three accused as they lived in the same area in Kurar. The accused, who are in their twenties, allegedly called the minor girls to a godown in Kurar, where the incident occurred. Police are still looking for the third accused who is believed to be on the run. “The three accused knew the victims and they called them to a godown near their residence in Kurar Wednesday, where they were sexually assaulted. One of the accused is currently absconding,” said Kiran Chavan, deputy commissioner of police.

According to the police, one girl was molested Wednesday between 11.30 am and 2.00 pm, while the other girl was assaulted early Thursday morning. “The girls returned home and narrated the incident to their parents who then lodged a complaint at Kurar police station on Thursday evening,” he added. The accused have been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, read with sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of POCSO Act.

