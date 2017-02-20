Mumbai: 2 men held for Bhiwandi corporator’s murder

Representational Image Representational Image

Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Bhiwandi Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre. The prime accused, Prashant Mhatre, the victim’s cousin, is yet to be apprehended.

The accused, Mahesh Mhatre (18), and Mayur Mhatre (23), were held outside CST on Saturday night after the police received information that they would meet there. “The accused had fled Maharashtra after committing the crime but returned Saturday and decided to meet in Mumbai,” said Suresh Jadhav, senior inspector, Narpoli police station.

The police remains on the trail of five other men, including Prashant Mhatre, who are alleged to have committed the murder. Jadhav added that the five men are outside Maharashtra. Manoj Mhatre (53), a three-time Congress corporator in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, was attacked in the parking lot of his housing society in Oswalwadi on the night of February 14.

Prashant, the police said, planned to contest the upcoming municipal elections and wanted his cousin to vacate his seat. Manoj had been introduced into politics by Prashant’s father in 2002, the police said. The police said that Mahesh and Mayur are both related to Prashant Mhatre. “Both men were at the scene of the offence and one of them is seen attacking the deceased,” said Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II.