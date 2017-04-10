Mumbai: 2 foreign nationals arrested with drugs worth Rs 8 lakh

THE ANTI-NARCOTICS Cell (ANC) arrested two foreign nationals in Dongri Saturday and recovered cocaine and MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, worth Rs 8,10,000 from the duo. Nanso Daniel Nazeqwe (26) and Obiorah Ekwelor (29), both residents of Navi Mumbai, were arrested at Wadibandar bridge in Dongri around 3.45 pm Saturday. Nazeqwe, who lives in Ghansoli, was found carrying 115 gram cocaine worth Rs 6,90,000 and Ekwelor, a resident of Kopar Khairane, had 60 gram MDMA worth Rs 1,20,000.

“The two accused were working together and both have a criminal record. One of the suspects was arrested in 2016 in Worli for possessing cocaine. The other, too, was arrested the same year by the ANC in Azad Maidan area and cocaine was recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande.According to the DCP, the ANC arrested the duo on a tip.

The arrest brings the total number of foreign nationals arrested by the ANC in 2017 in Mumbai for carrying narcotics to 14.

According to the official, most arrests have taken place at Wadibunder Bridge in Dongri and the ANC have intensified their operations in the area.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and the two accused have been remanded to police custody till April 12.

