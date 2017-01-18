Mumbai: 2 days after NEET results, MBBS graduate ends life

A 23-YEAR-OLD MBBS graduate jumped off his seventh-floor flat in a Lokhandwala building in Kandivli Sunday, two days after his National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results were declared. This was his second attempt to get admission in a post-graduate course but he did not succeed. According to the police, Parth Bamaria’s suicide note said he was depressed.

Watch what else is making news

The KEM graduate had first written the test in 2015, the results of which were declared in early 2016. After a year-long internship at the KEM Hospital, he reappeared in the examination in December 2016, but failed to get a rank again. The results of NEET were announced on January 13.

On January 15, Bamaria jumped from the balcony of his flat. His family lived in another flat in a different wing of the residential complex.

“When he could not pass in 2016, he had told his mother he would make a fresh attempt,” said a doctor at KEM. According to a friend, Bamaria had shifted to a separate flat to live by himself and concentrate on the entrance exam for a PG course. His father, also a doctor, had purchased the flat for him.

The Samta Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death. According to senior inspector Dilip Yadav, Bamaria left a suicide note that said he had been in depression since the results.

In 2016, replacing individual state-wise examination format, NEET became a single-entrance window for medical students for both under-graduate and post-graduate courses in India. Students, however, have been complaining about the new format, which has mostly theoretical questions. There are different sets of question papers for different students depending on which day they choose to sit for the exam.

The exams were conducted from December 5 to 13, 2016, and each day the question paper was different. A student appearing for the exam can choose any one date to write the test. “A lot depends on luck, apart from the efforts you put in. One day paper will be very difficult, the second day easy. Students are not given a uniform question paper,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, a doctor at JJ Hospital.

According to Mundada, who is a psychiatrist, he has been approached by several doctors in the last four months with complaints of stress and depression due to the new examination format. “I had to prescribe sleeping pills to many,” he said. Mundada added that a petition would soon be filed to have a single entrance exam with uniform question paper for all students.

Dr Avinash Supe, dean at the KEM Hospital, however, said exam pressure was felt irrespective of the format. “A lot of students don’t get through. In his (Bamaria’s) case, we are still not sure whether the exams triggered his decision to commit suicide,” he said .

Students study about 19 different subjects before appearing for the exam. Doctors at the KEM Hospital said they did not suspect Bamaria was depressed after he had failed to clear the entrance exam in first attempt.