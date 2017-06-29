Mumbai 1993 bast accused dead: Manish market shut for 2 days

Soon after news of Mustafa Dossa’s death spread, shops in Manish market started downing their shutters. Most shops, shopkeepers said, were owned, aided or financed by the Dossa family. A notice on the building, famous in Crawford Market for retail and wholesale goods, said the market would remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We had opened the shop in the morning. But we shut it in the afternoon. All owners have decided to keep it shut,” said Shajahan Mohammed, who owns a perfume and electronics shop. He added that shop owners had unanimously agreed to keep the market closed for at least two days.

Dossa, 68, suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.30 am Wednesday. At 2.30 pm, doctors declared him dead. Several traders working in Manish market visited JJ Hospital to catch a glimpse of the 1993 blast convict for one last time.

According to locals, Dossa’s brothers and relatives handle several shops in the market located a five minutes’ walk from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. The market is famous for selling Chinese products, especially crockery, electronics, clothes, mobile phones and toys.

Another trader, Ismail, who owns a perfume store, said, “I did not go to the shop today. I came to know about the decision to keep everything closed in the evening.”

