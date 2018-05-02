Mumbai: 19-yr-old tries to stop fight, killed

A 19-year-old man was killed while trying to break up a fight in Powai on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Arbaz Shaikh. The incident took place at Milind Nagar at 11.30 pm when dailywage workers Pir Mohammad Shaikh and Shubham Singh got into a fight.

Police said the two were standing at a cigarette shop and Singh got annoyed when Shaikh blew smoke on Singh’s face. After Singh and Shaikh began to hit each other, Arbaz and his brother Shahbaz tried to stop them. However, Pir Mohammad turned on the brothers and hit them with a heavy floor tile that struck Arbaz on the head. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

