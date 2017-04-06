Mumbai: 19-year-old attempts suicide by drinking phenyl

A 19-year-old boy studying at the polytechnic college in Mumbra, Thane, attempted suicide on Tuesday night, allegedly fearing the wrath of his classmates. The student left his hostel in Mumbra on Tuesday night and went to Marine Drive, where he consumed phenyl and slit his wrist. He was rushed to the GT hospital in South Mumbai where he was said to be out of danger.

As per the police, the teenager on Tuesday had complained to the hostel incharge about his classmates’ late dining in the hostel. The incharge pulled up the classmates, a senior officer said.

“The boy’s classmates returned to their room and had a fight with the student for complaining about them. The boy left the room in anger and stopped responding to phone calls. He sent a message on WhatsApp saying that his body will reach the hostel the next day,” the officer said.

The youngster had gone to Marine Drive where he drank phenyl and slit his wrist and later informed his classmates of what he had done.

