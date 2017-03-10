Mumbai: 17-yr-old drugged & raped, 2 neighbours held

A 17-YEAR-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two friends late Tuesday night in Bandra Kurla Complex. Police have arrested both the accused. The minor victim, a resident of Kurla, knew both the men as they lived in the same area. According to the police, the two, Alim Shaikh (21) and Umaid Shaikh (19), picked her up on Tuesday night while she was returning home and mixed something in her beverage before sexually assaulting her.The victim had been living with a friend and the friend’s family in Kurla since January.

She earlier lived with her maternal uncle after her parents divorced and her mother remarried, the police said. “She was escorting her friend’s younger brother to his grandparents’ house in Kalina. After dropping him off, she was trying to hail an autorickshaw home, when the two accused, who were on a motorcycle, met her around 8.30 pm and they decided to drive around. The three went to Mahim, bandstand and a few other places before going to a place to eat. According to the victim, the accused may have mixed something in her soft drink at the restaurant,” said Mahadeo Wavale, senior inspector at Vakola police station.

The police are yet to ascertain what was mixed in the victim’s drink. Officers said it could have been alcohol and that the accused may have tried to take advantage of the victim by intoxicating her. However, they said the victim was conscious during the incident. The accused then kidnapped the girl and took her to Bandra Kurla Complex and raped her at a vacant lot near MTNL junction, the police said. The dropped her home around 5 am. “When the mother of the victim’s friend whom she lived with noticed her dishevelled appearance, she asked her where she had been all night. The victim then narrated the incident to her, following which they went to lodge a complaint at Kurla police station. As the incident had taken place in Vakola police station’s jurisdiction, we took on the case,” the officer said.

The two were arrested from their homes on March 8. According to the police, the victim’s parents or any other family member has not yet come forward. The victim had stopped going to school around five years ago. THE Police have sent DNA samples and swabs from the accused and the victim to the forensic laboratory for further analysis.

A case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 D (where a woman is raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC read with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has been registered against the accused. They have been remanded to police custody till March 15.