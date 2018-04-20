Mumbai: 17-year-old girl run over by local train dies

In a separate case, Tejashree Vaidya (23) fell down from a train near Matunga railway station around 9.30 am on Thursday. (File) In a separate case, Tejashree Vaidya (23) fell down from a train near Matunga railway station around 9.30 am on Thursday. (File)

IN TWO separate accidents on the suburban railway on Thursday, a 17-year-old girl was run over by a local train while a 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after falling off a train. According to senior railway officials, Jyoti Verma (17) fell down near Vidyavihar station and was run over by a local train. She was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“Jyoti Verma, a resident of Vikhroli, was run over by a local train near Vidyavihar station at 11 am… After an on-duty railway officer informed the staff about the accident, she was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. The doctor declared her dead at 11.30 am,” said a senior police official from Kurla GRP.

Officials said that Jyoti was in Class XI at K J Somaiya college, Vidyavihar. Her body was identified by her father Munnalal Verma (45), a rickshaw driver. In a separate case, Tejashree Vaidya (23) fell down from a train near Matunga railway station around 9.30 am on Thursday. She was about to appear for a test at K C College. “She was inside a gutter near the railway tracks when the railway police officials found her. She was crying for help. She was taken to Sion hospital and is undergoing treatment,” said a senior police official from Dadar GRP.

