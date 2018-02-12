Mumbai: 17 fire tenders put out blaze in market

Firefighters extinguish the blaze in Mankhurd on Sunday. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod) Firefighters extinguish the blaze in Mankhurd on Sunday. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

A scrap market on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road early Sunday morning caught fire that required 17 fire tenders on the job. No loss of life was reported. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and the BMC will file an FIR against the owner of the scrap market.

The fire, which started around 6 am and spread quickly because of the concentration of packing material, oil, other chemicals, scrap, was declared a Level IV (massive) blaze. Initially 12 fire tenders were sent to the spot. Five more were deployed shortly after.

“The place was full of combustible materials, which is why fire spread in no time,” Prabhat Rahangdale, the chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade, said. According to another official, BMC ward officials have been told to demolish unauthorised structures and cut off electricity supply to the area.

“We are not taking this lightly. An FIR will be registered soon against the owners of the units in this scrap market. We have already instructed the ward officials to take action. They have been flouting fire safety norms was what was revealed after the cooling operations, which went on till late evening,” Rahangdale said. In the past two months, Mumbai has seen several fires in commercial establishments. In the past month, the BMC has inspected over 5,000 structures of which over 1,500 faced demolition action.

