Mumbai: 16-year-old killed in playground fight

A 16-year-old boy died in Dharavi Saturday after a friend hit him with a bat when they got into a fight while playing cricket. The incident took place around 6 pm at Gandhi Maidan near Dharavi police station, where a group of boys was playing cricket. According to the police, a few of them got into an argument, which became heated and one of the boys hit the victim on the head with a bat.

“The boy fell to the ground and was taken to the hospital. But he was declared dead there,” said Rajiv Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V. The police has identified the victim as Dharavi resident Amir Hussain. The boys who attacked him, all juveniles, have been taken into custody, said Jain.

