Mumbai: 16-year-old drowns at Girgaum Chowpatty, friend missing

A 16-year-old boy drowned and another went missing after a group of four friends went to the beach at Girgaum Chowpatty on Friday evening.

Till Friday night, when rescue operations were on, one body had been fished out and fire brigade officials were looking for the missing boy.

An officer from D B Marg police station said that four friends — Atharva Kharulkar, Dheeraj Lokre, Abhishek Kokane and Aniket — had gone to Girgaum Chowpatty around 5.45 pm.

All four are residents of Dharavi.

“They had recently taken their SSC exams and had come to the beach for an outing when the incident took place,” the officer said.

The boys who entered the sea waded a bit too deep and were pulled in by the current. Soon, the people on the beach started shouting for help. Abhishek and Aniket could be dragged out of the water. The lifeguards then started looking for Atharva and Dheeraj.

“While the body of one of the boys was fished out, rescue operations are still on to locate the fourth youngster. Chances of tracking him are, however, slim since it is already dark,” said an officer. The police have informed the boys’ family members about the incident.

