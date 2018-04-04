Mumbai: 15-year-old runaway girl scales wall to meet Salman Khan, sent to children’s home

The star-struck teen allegedly ran away from her Bhopal residence on Sunday to meet her ‘childhood heartthrob’ Salman Khan. The star-struck teen allegedly ran away from her Bhopal residence on Sunday to meet her ‘childhood heartthrob’ Salman Khan.

A 15-year-old girl from Bhopal was held and sent to Dongri children’s home after she allegedly scaled a wall and entered Galaxy Apartment’s premises to meet her favourite actor Salman Khan. The star-struck teen allegedly ran away from her Bhopal residence on Sunday to meet her ‘childhood heartthrob’.

According to the police officials, the girl is a ninth standard student and a resident of Berasia, near Bhopal. The police said that at around 11am on Tuesday, the Mumbai police main control room was informed that the teenaged girl climbed the wall and entered their building premises.

The nearest patrolling police officials were sent to Galaxy Apartment, following which she was brought to Bandra police station. After preliminary inquiry she was sent to Dongri children’s home, said police.

During investigation, the police learnt that the girl’s parents had a registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code with Berasia police on Monday.

An officer said, “The girl had left her house on Sunday evening and she arrived in the city on Tuesday morning. We believe that the girl instantly caught the long distance train and came to Mumbai.”

The girl knew the address of the actor so after alighting the train at Bandra terminus she went to Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment at Bandstand.

“The girl initially tried entering the building premises from the gate but she was stopped by the security guards. The girl said it was her dream to meet Salman Khan and requested them to allow her to meet him. The guards didn’t allow her to enter claiming that he wasn’t at home so she decided to climb the wall and meet the star,” said an officer.

Later, the girl entered the neighbouring building and entered Galaxy Apartment after climbing the wall. However, she was caught near the building’s lobby. The security guard at the gates were informed, who went near the lobby to check on the alleged trespasser. On seeing the girl they realised she was the one who requested them to let her meet Khan at the main gate.

The police were called following which she was brought to Bandra police station. During inquiry they found an Aadhaar card in her pocket based on which the girl was identified and her age was confirmed.

The girl was sent to Bhabha hospital for medical examination.

“During inquiry she said she was from Berasia, so we called and informed the local police about the girl as even they were on the lookout for the girl,” said an officer adding, “We managed to get her parents’ contact number, and informed them as well.”

The girl was sent to Dongri children’s home by Tuesday afternoon. The police said the girl’s parents along with a team of local police are on their way to Mumbai.

