Mumbai: 12 caught with Rs 4.51 crore in demonetised notes, arrested 

AT LEAST 12 people have been arrested while trying to exchange Rs 4.51 crore in demonetised currency in Mumbai in the past 24 hours. Police suspect that those willing to exchange old currency are trying to get the money back into the system with the help of those Indians who were away from the country in November-December 2016 and are allowed to deposit cash at the Reserve Bank of India till March 31. In the latest such seizure, a squad of DCP (zone 7) Sachin Patil arrested four men as they were fleeing in a four-wheeler with Rs 1.51 crore in demonetised notes. “Based on a tip off, when we asked the driver to stop the vehicle, he sped away. We then chased down the vehicle and found the occupants were carrying two bags that had Rs 1.51 crore in demonetised currency,” said Yakub Mulla, police inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

On interrogation, the police found that the four were middlemen who had collected the money in Gorai and were to get it exchanged with new currency. “Based on the agreement that had been worked out, the person exchanging the money would get 55 per cent of the money, 2 per cent would go to the middlemen, and the actual owner of the cash in demonetised currency would only get 43 per cent of the total amount,” the officer said. On Wednesday night, the anti-robbery cell of the Mumbai crime branch, too, arrested eight persons carrying Rs 3.13 crore in demonetised currency.

A senior officer said, “We suspect that the people who are accepting the demonetised currency have an agreement with those who were out of the country in November-December and are allowed to deposit money with the RBI before March 31.” The officer added, “Also, we will start applying the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, from April 1. Under the Act, anyone found with more then 10 demonetised notes will have to pay a penalty of five times the amount found on that person in demonetised notes. Hence, more and more people who did not want to declare their unauthorised income are trying to get rid of it before March 31.”

An officer added that earlier, people who were willing to accept old currency in exchange for new currency would charge around 20 per cent for it. “Now, with the scramble to exchange the currency and high demand, these people are charging as much as 50 per cent of the total amount. Those with old currency are willing to pay these amounts since within a short time the currency will be worth nothing.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now