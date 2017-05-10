Mumbai: 1 dead as truck fuel tank explodes

One person died and another sustained injuries Tuesday when the diesel tank of a truck exploded during welding work in Kalachowkie area. Police said the incident took place at 3.45 pm at a garage on the Barrister Nath Pai Marg where an old dump truck was being repaired.

According to the police, two mechanics were lying under the vehicle and welding it when the diesel tank burst. One of them, Abudulla Rehman (25), died on the spot, while Siraj Ahmed (25) suffered 85 per cent burns and has been admitted to J J Hospital.

