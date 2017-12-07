Mumabi: Man gets three-year jail for stealing mobile phone on local train

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

OBSERVING THAT incidents of mobile theft on local trains by hitting the hand of a passenger standing on the door were increasing, a sessions court sentenced a 21-year-old to three-year rigorous imprisonment.

Rohit Gambare was convicted on charges, including section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) under the IPC, along with The Railways Act. “The possibility of blow on right hand in conscious state of mind and unexpected blow during travelling might cause one to lose control or grip of the handle of the local and in panic situation that mobile fell down. The possibility of falling down from the local cannot be overlooked. With knowledge and intention of the act, the accused dealt a blow, it was dangerous to the safety of passenger travelling upon train for wrongful gain,” the court said.

The incident had taken place at Khar railway station on March 17 this year. Navi Mumbai resident Mohammed Abdul Naeem had taken an Andheri train from Dadar station and was standing at the door of the first class compartment to alight at Khar. He received a call from his relative while he was at the door. Before the train entered the station, he felt a blow on his hand due to which the phone fell from his hand. A police personnel present at the spot had seen the accused hanging from a nearby pole and hitting Naeem. He followed the man after the train left the station and arrested him from the spot.

Gambare was taken to the Bandra Railway police station and arrested. “The act of accused regarding dealing a blow on the hand of the passenger who was traveling in local train is certainly serious one. Considering this act and trend of an increase in such incidents on local trains, accused is required to be dealt with iron hand instead of extending benefit of probation,” the court observed.

