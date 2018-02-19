Mukesh Ambani announce integrated digital area in Maharashtra

Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata during the opening ceremony of the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata during the opening ceremony of the Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018 in Mumbai on Sunday. PTI

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani on Sunday announced setting up of country’s first integrated digital area in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore over the period of ten years. At the Magnetic Maharashtra, Ambani said, “The first integrated digital industiral area in the country would be set up in Maharashra. The investments will be Rs 60,000 crore in next ten years.” While highlighting Maharashtra as the destination for investments, he said, “More than 20 global companies have come forward for invest in the project. The companies include CISCO Siemens, Dell, Nokia, Nvidia and others.”

The service led fourth industrial revolution would help India achieve more than what China achieved in the manufacturing sector. Noted industrialist Ratan Tata (Tata Groups), said, “The impetus given by the prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to infrastructure development is a remarkable.” From air connectivity to road connectivity to communications and excellence growth centres shows rosy picture of Maharashtra . It also shows the vision of the leaders.

The Jan Widerstrom (SAAB) said, “ India is on the right track. Magnetic appeal of India and Maharashtra and its leadership makes it a right place for investment and development.” He appreciated the Make In India. The Bharat Forge president Baba Kalyani said, “ Maharashtra’s soil has something about the industries which is inbuilt.” The prime minister Narendra Modi’s Make In India policy was important and took the country on the global map. There is huge scope to work in defense manufacturing.

During the summit, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra&Mahindra announced a Rs 125 crore all Green Centre for Excellence at Nagpur. It would provide jobs to 2500.

