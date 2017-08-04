MU onscreen assessment: University, teachers should have prepared in advance to meet deadline, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court was informed that Maharashtra government had set up a committee to suggest measures to ensure safety of women working in the Information and Technology (IT) sector. The Bombay High Court was informed that Maharashtra government had set up a committee to suggest measures to ensure safety of women working in the Information and Technology (IT) sector.

The Bombay High Court Thursday directed Mumbai University (MU) to file an affidavit in response to a petition filed by a teachers’ association challenging the recently implemented On-Screen-Marking (OSM) system for assessing answersheets by the university. A division bench headed by Justice B R Gavai asked the university to file its affidavit within two weeks. “You (teachers and the university) should have prepared in advance to meet the deadline. This is like demonetisation,” the High Court said.

The Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU), along with other teachers, had approached the High Court highlighting reasons for the delay in declaring results of several undergraduate courses.

The petition also raised concerns over the manner in which the OSM system was implemented by the university. According to the petition, the system was introduced without providing essential infrastructure, like computers and Internet connection. The petition stated that earlier, answersheets were assessed by examiners and moderators at Examination Bhavan and the process used to be over while the university was closed for vacation.

But for the 2016-17 academic year, the university “abruptly” decided to implement the OSM system. The petitioners are seeking directions to MU for procuring 2,000 computers for the Kalina campus with intra-net facility and constitution of a Board of Information Technology as mandated by the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App