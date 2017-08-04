MTNL official checks into a Mumbai lodge, ‘hangs himself’

Representational Image Representational Image

A senior MTNL official was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a lodge in Powai Wednesday. The deceased, Sanjiv Rajoriya (34), was an Additional Director General in the Department of Telecommunications and worked at the MTNL office in Saki Naka. The deceased’s wife has submitted an application to police, alleging he was being harassed at work.

Police said Wednesday morning, Rajoriya left his home at the BSNL staff colony in Powai, telling his wife he was going to the police. Instead, he booked a room on the 11th floor of the New Lake Palace Lodge using a mobile application and checked into a room at 11.15 am. “He then called the reception and asked for cushions and towels to be sent up. When room service knocked on his door, there was no answer. So after a few minutes, the staff used another key to enter the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan,” said N D Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X. Rajoriya committed suicide only 15 minutes after checking in.

His body was sent to Rajawadi hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Rajoriya did not leave behind a suicide note. Inspector Lata Shirsath of Powai police station said Rajoriya’s wife had made a written submission to the police, alleging that her husband’s co-workers had been harassing him constantly over the past few months. “We do not yet know the motive for the suicide but are making inquiries at his office,” Shirsath said. The Powai police station has registered a case of accidental death.

