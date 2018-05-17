Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to have longest steel deck in country

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will connect mainland Mumbai with Navi Mumbai via a 21.8 km marine-cum-land bridge. (PTI Photo) The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will connect mainland Mumbai with Navi Mumbai via a 21.8 km marine-cum-land bridge. (PTI Photo)

The country’s longest sea-link, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), will also have the country’s longest steel deck spanning 180 metres. This is to allow the movement of ships under the bridge. “We have several organisations in that area and they have requested that we leave some area to allow the movement of their ships under the bridge. We cannot have long concrete decks without piers to support them so, we will be using steel decks. It will be the longest in the country,” said a senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official.

The area has organisations like Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and TATA Power Plant. Of the 22-km long bridge, at least four-kms will be composed of steel spans and the rest will be of concrete. “These organisations are spread across different parts and at all those stretches, we will be using steel decks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the contractors have completed around 50 to 70 per cent of soil testing, along the alignment, and propose to complete it prior to the monsoon in early June. The soil testing for the Sewri-Nhava Sheva link had begun in mid-January.

“The soil testing activity cannot be conducted once the monsoons begin as the sea gets stormy. During monsoon, the contractors will prepare the designs and complete the off-field work. So, once the rains are over, they can begin actual construction,” he added. The link will be a connector between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai allowing easy movement of vehicles outside the city. The work is set to be completed in four years.

