MSRDC asks IIT-Bombay to study impact of Metro construction on flyover

Representational Image Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has approached IIT-Bombay to examine whether the construction of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 would damage the Kalina-Valoka flyover. While the JN Petit Institute has moved the Bombay High Court and Siddharth College in Fort has also flagged the possibility of damage to their respective buildings, located close to the Metro 3 construction site, the MSRDC is looking into the possible damage to the 1.4 km Kalina-Valoka flyover.

“With JN Petit raising structural safety issues and other institutes also joining in, we felt it was necessary to study the impact of the Metro 3 construction on the flyover. The construction work has now moved very close to the flyover and we cannot risk its safety. We are awaiting IIT’s report and then we will take a call,” said Kiran Kurundkar, Joint MD, MSRDC.

On Friday, acting on a petition by the Petit Institute, the HC directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) not to carry out any excavation or tunneling in the area around the 119-year-old J N Petit Institute, Fort, for the next two weeks.

The MMRCL is working on the 33.5-km underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro Rail 3 line. The court appointed a three-member committee of structural engineers to carry out a survey of the area and submit a report in two weeks. The committee will comprise one member from IIT-Bombay and two other structural engineers recommended by the J N Petit Institute and the MMRCL.

After a decorative structure adorning a portion of the 119-year-old JN Petit building’s roof fell down on August 25, the management raised concerns that it was a result of the constant vibrations from the ongoing excavation work for the metro on DN Road. The adjoining Siddharth College also raised similar concerns after a portion of its false ceiling in the basement collapsed last month and it noticed several cracks in the building.

While St Xavier’s College has not been affected, it also proposed to approach MMRCL to know if there would be any impact on its 150-year-old building due to the tunnelling work for the metro. On its way from Santacruz to the Domestic Airport, the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro corridor passes close to the Kalina-Vakola Flyover, which runs along the Western Express Highway. MMRCL officials could not be reached for comment.

