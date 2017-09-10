MSLSA secy appointed nodal officer for pothole complaints

A woman from Ghansoli died while riding her two-wheeler on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (File) A woman from Ghansoli died while riding her two-wheeler on the Mumbai-Goa highway. (File)

THE MAHARASHTRA State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) has issued a public notice, announcing the appointment of member secretary, MSLSA, as the nodal officer for Greater Mumbai area. The decision was taken following the High Court order on August 3, directing the appointment of nodal officers all over Maharashtra. The officers will be responsible for looking after and forwarding the complaints regarding potholes and bad roads.

Those living within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) can report their grievances to the nodal officer via email, post or by hand, apart from writing directly to the MCGM.

Hearing a suo motu public interest litigation, the bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice NM Jamdar had also appointed the member secretaries of Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority from each district as nodal officers. Stating that people across the state face the issue of potholes, the bench asked for making municipal corporations and councils across the state a party in the matter. Taking the MCGM to task while hearing the matter the bench had asked, “How many more people do you want to eliminate till the next monsoon?”

Meanwhile, on Friday, woman from Ghansoli died while riding her two-wheeler on the Mumbai-Goa highway. Police said her vehicle had skidded on the sand used to fill potholes.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App