MSEDCL to supply power to Uttar Pradesh for two months

THE POWER-surplus distribution company of Maharashtra has entered into an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide electricity during summers. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will provide a total of around 700 MW of power for two months.

The agreement is to provide power to UP at night for the months of April and May. “We have entered into an agreement with the UP government. From April 16 we are providing electricity at night at the rate of Rs 3.92 per unit,” said an MSEDCL official on condition of anonymity.

Under the short-term agreement, the state-owned utility will provide 445MW in April and 250MW of power in May.

The official said the agreement also includes a ‘power banking’ term. This means that while now the MSEDCL is supplying electricity to UP, the unused power will be taken back at a time the utility faces power shortage. “The banking agreement is for 250-300MW for the months of November and December for day time,” said the official.

