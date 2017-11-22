MSEDCL project gets two-year extension

The infra II project, which was due for completion by March 2017, will now be completed till March 2019. (File) The infra II project, which was due for completion by March 2017, will now be completed till March 2019. (File)

THE MAHARASHTRA cabinet Tuesday granted an extension of time to the phase two of the infrastructure development project of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The infra II project, which was due for completion by March 2017, will now be completed till March 2019. The project, which was launched in March 2013, was delayed owing to problems in land acquisition and staggering of the contracts over two years between 2013 to 2015.

According to a senior official of the energy department, actual work on the project could begin only in 2015, though the project started two years earlier. He said that 87 per cent of the project has been completed and the extension is for the remaining work. “There is no extra financial burden because of the extension,” said the official.

The total project cost is Rs 8,304.32 crore of which the discom was bearing Rs 6,643.4 crore and the state bore an equity of Rs 1,660.86 crore. The project was aimed at establishing infrastructure for increasing the distribution capacity of the state-owned discom.

“We had only sought an extension in time for the completion of the project as well as the paperwork. There was no proposal for additional grants,” said the official.

