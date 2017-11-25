MSEDCL looking at ways to reduce financial losses for surplus power

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

THE STATE electricity distribution company, which pays around Rs 4,000 crore annually for surplus power, is considering ways to reduce the burden of its capacity charges. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is considering whether it could renegotiate the long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), signed with private power generators.

“The PPAs were signed for 25 years at a time when the state was power deficit and the demand was expected to rise manifold. However, the demand has not risen as expected and now the discom has to bear the brunt. So, we are considering our options on whether the PPAs can be negotiated,” said a senior official from the energy department.

The MSEDCL is considering the recommendations of an expert committee that was formed to look into the losses incurred from the PPAs. Bound by the long-term PPAs signed between 2008 and 2013, the MSEDCL, which claims to be largely power-surplus, has to pay annual fixed charges amounting to Rs 4,000 crore. This has proven to be a major setback for the already cash-strapped discom.

The discom has been suffering financial losses to the tunes of around Rs 3,000 crore. Not only did it have to pay fixed charges to generation companies under the long-term PPAs, but it also owed arrears worth Rs 29,000 crore from bill defaulters. The cross-subsidy model has only further affected the financial health of the discom.

A component of the losses due to excessive PPAs is passed on to the consumers. In an MERC order in November last year, the MSEDCL was allowed to hike its tariff by 10 per cent. The discom has been taking various measures to improve its finances, particularly by monetising on the surplus power. Last year, the discom made Rs 400 crore by trading excess power and selling off to deficit states. Although the company made Rs 400 crore by selling excessive power, it also bought power worth Rs 150 crore last year. Of the remaining Rs 250 crore, only 10 per cent was available for the distributor to recover its capacity charges.

As observed by the Prayas Energy Group in its research paper — The Price of Plenty: Insights from ‘surplus’ power in Indian States — a surplus does not imply the elimination of shortages in the state. “Due to seasonal variation in demand, it is possible to have discoms facing shortages and having surplus capacity in the same year. Such discoms face significant fixed cost payments for backing down and have to procure additional power in the short-term market, or engage in seasonal load shedding as well,” read the paper, published by the non-governmental organisation working in the energy sector.

