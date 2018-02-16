MRI death: Rights panel issues notice to BMC chief

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

THE Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has issued a suo motu notice to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta for the mishap at BYL Nair Hospital, where a patient’s relative died after getting pulled into the gantry of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine last month. The commission will hold its first hearing on February 23 on the matter. The BMC has been asked to produce records and details of its ongoing investigation into the incident. Based on media reports, the commission, in its notice, observed that the hospital management was negligent and unable to prevent the accident, which led to loss of human life and death of garment salesman Rajesh Maru, 32, on January 27.

The MSHRC notice, issued by interim chairman Bhagwantrao More, observed that the human rights of the deceased and his family were violated. Lalbaug resident Maru was visiting his relative Laxmi Solanki at Nair Hospital on January 27. He was allegedly asked by hospital ward boy Vitthal Chavan to carry the oxygen cylinder inside the MRI room for the patient who was to undergo a scan. Maru was pulled by the magnetic force of the machine as soon as he stepped into the MRI room, his right hand around the knob of the metallic cylinder. He succumbed to pneumothorax, or lung collapse caused by excessive oxygen inhalation after the knob of the cylinder broke. One finger was also severed as his family tried to pull him away.

He was declared dead in the hospital’s emergency ward. So far, the Agripada police have booked four hospital employees, including two resident doctors, for causing death by negligence under Section 304(A) of the IPC.

