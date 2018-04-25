Mowed down by train: 38-year-old arrested for ‘pushing man ’off platform

Another man, who, along with Khakadiya pushed Patwa in front of the oncoming train, was not known to her, police claim. “He had stepped in to help her, as she was fighting with the man. Both of them didn’t know each other,” a senior officer said. (Representational Image) Another man, who, along with Khakadiya pushed Patwa in front of the oncoming train, was not known to her, police claim. “He had stepped in to help her, as she was fighting with the man. Both of them didn’t know each other,” a senior officer said. (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday by the Kurla railway police for allegedly pushing a man off the Mulund railway platform on Saturday. A train had run over the man. The woman, a resident of Chembur, was arrested from her house, police said.

Kurla GRP inspector Sanjay Ambare said the accused was identified as Manisha Khakadiya. “She was coming down the stairs from the foot overbridge when the victim, Dipak Patwa, brushed against her. Believing that he did it knowingly, she started arguing with him and eventually hitting him,” he said.

Another man, who, along with Khakadiya pushed Patwa in front of the oncoming train, was not known to her, police claim. “He had stepped in to help her, as she was fighting with the man. Both of them didn’t know each other,” a senior officer said.

The Kurla railway police are working on a sketch of the other accused to identify him, sources said. “We will nab him soon. We shall present Khakadiya before the court in the morning,” said an officer.

On Saturday afternoon, a 56-year-old man, later identified as Patwa, was pushed off platform number 3, in front of an incoming local train. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. Patwa was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. The businessman was a resident of Mulund.

