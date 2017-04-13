Move to ‘skirt SC liquor ban’: MMRDA agrees to take over Western and Eastern Express Highways

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has in principle agreed to take over 48.88 kms of roads on the Eastern and Western Express Highways, in what could be a move aimed at getting around the ban by the Supreme Court on the sale of liquor along highways. The move, once formalised, would lead to the denotification of these stretches as highways and allow nearly 450 liquor vends to resume business. “We have conveyed to the state government our willingness to take over these road stretches,” a senior MMRDA official said.

The Public Works Department would now need to formalise this proposal by passing an order and initiate the handing over the road to the MMRDA.

The Eastern Express Highway stretching from CST till Thane is 23.55-km long while the Western Express Highway from Bandra to Dahisar is 25.33-km long. These roads were till 2012 maintained by the MMRDA, which handed over the possession and maintenance of these roads to the PWD.

However, with the apex court order throwing a major spanner in the functioning of the liquor vending units, the state has been looking for a way out. One such move has been the denotification of state and national highways, with urban local bodies taking over these roads.

The state has in places like Jalgaon and Yavatmal completed the handing over of these roads. With the MMRDA’s nod, the roads within Mumbai would also be denotified, allowing liquor units to function.

There are a total of 25,513 liquor vending licencees in the state, of which 15,699 lie within 500 metre of highways and have been impacted by the court order. Of these, nearly 10,000 are bars and restaurants with 450 in Mumbai alone.

The Indian Hotel And Restaurant Association (AHAR), in a press conference Wednesday, said the shut-down would impact the livelihood of nearly 8 to 10 lakh people.

“On an average, each unit in Mumbai would be handling a daily business of around Rs 50,000. In one day you have shut down 450 such businesses in Mumbai. You can work out the loss,” Adarsh Shetty, president AHAR, said.

