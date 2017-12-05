Motormen detect iron rods on railway track, avert accident in Mumbai

No suspicious activity has come to light so far, says police (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/file) No suspicious activity has come to light so far, says police (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/file)

Two motormen of the Central Railway (CR) Monday detected three iron rods lying on the tracks between Masjid and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and removed them, their alertness winning them appreciation from the CR.

Motormen M B Naik and Anurag Shukla were given certificates of appreciation, and a cash reward as well, for detecting and removing the iron rods, and preventing a major accident, officials said.

They detected the three rods between the stations at 7 am. Naik was driving a train in the down line from CSMT, when the two motormen saw the rods. “Naik and Shukla detected the rods when their train approached CSMT station. If the train would have hit the rods, it could have led to serious disruption of services. Shukla later deposited the rods at the station office,” a CR official said.

Shukla said, “I am happy that my quick thinking averted a big disaster. However, I was only doing my job. Any train could have derailed on the tracks if the same would have gone unnoticed. I am happy the Central Railway took note of my work.” They were later given certificates of appreciation by the Divisional Railway Manager, SK Jain, of the Central Railway.

Speaking about the rods being placed on the tracks, Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner, Central Region,Government Railway Police, said, “We have registered an offence in the case. These rods are used in gate fencing. No suspicious activity has come to light so far.”

In January, a 380-kg, seven-metre metal rod was detected on a rail track blocking the entire line, at Diva. Five people were later arrested for the offence by the railway police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App