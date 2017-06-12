Motorman spots iron rod near rail track, averts accident

An alert motorman averted a possible mishap Saturday night when he spotted an iron rod lying next to a railway track where construction work on an overhead bridge is under way. Motorman Nitin Chandan Shive applied the brakes before the train could cross the section of tracks where the rod lay.

According to Western Railway officials, the incident occurred at 9.30 pm Saturday. The local train headed towards Virar stopped just before Nallasopara station. Shive, who spotted the 10-foot long rod from a distance, applied the brakes, stepped out and removed it. “He handed it over at Andheri railway station. Prima facie it seems construction labourers left it there,” said Ravindra Bhakar, PRO, WR.

According to him, about 10 labourers are involved in the construction work near Nallasopara railway station. Initial inquiry showed more such rods used for construction work were found lying near the construction site. “An inquiry is on by the government railway police,” Bhakar said, adding that the labourers refuted claims of leaving the rods near the tracks.

