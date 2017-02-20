Mother held for 21-day-old daughter’s ‘murder’, family says it was accident

RAJ VIKRAM Jaiswal, a Powai-based tailor who says he celebrated the birth of his second daughter on January 16, would never have imagined things going so wrong in a matter of weeks.

Weeks later, on February 7, the child died from head injuries in their one-room tenement in the Shiv Shakti nagar area of Powai, when she was alone with her mother.

While the family was mourning the baby’s death, the Powai police took Jaiswal’s wife Meena for questioning and later charged her with murdering her daughter. The police said that the post-mortem report by the Rajawadi hospital indicated unnatural death.

The press note issued by the police after the arrest stated that Meena had murdered her daughter since she wanted a boy, having already had a daughter earlier. The police said that since the family had been struggling financially as well and the 21-day-infant was suffering from health issues, the mother had allegedly decided to kill her daughter.

But her family is not convinced that Meena killed the 21-day-old. “If we were so hell-bent on not having a girl child, we would not have had another kid. It is completely incorrect that we did not want a second girl child. There is absolutely no reason why Meena would kill our daughter,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

“In fact, we had held celebrations last month on the birth of our daughter. We had also enrolled for a family planning program whereby we get some property if we do not have children for five years. Why would we do all these things if we did not want a daughter?” added Jaiswal.

The family believes that while Meena was giving the baby an oil massage, she slipped out of her hands and sustained head injuries that resulted in her death. Jaiswal’s cousin Manoj said, “The post-mortem report mentions head injuries, which would be the ones the infant sustained due to falling from Meena’s hands. We do not believe that she could have killed her own daughter.”

Currently, another problem the family is facing is that Meena’s elder daughter, 18 months old, keeps crying for her mother. “Meena is currently in Byculla jail. My daughter keeps crying for her. I have lost my entire family,” says Jaiswal.

The family’s lawyer has told them that it would be difficult for Meena to get bail until the chargesheet is filed by the police, a process for which the police is given 90 days in murder cases.

Investigating officer Inspector Sarla Wasave said, “So far, we have not concluded the reason why Meena murdered the infant. Since she is unwell and hardly able to speak, we did not interrogate her further. She is currently in jail custody.”