Most cases of deaths in police custody even before remand

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics for 2014 has brought to the fore a stirring truth: Maharashtra ranks the highest in the number of persons dying in police custody even before being officially remanded to them by the court. The figures also reveal that the number of accused who have escaped from police custody is high, and Maharashtra ranks third in this category.

A total of 17 accused died while they were in the police’s custody but not were officially remanded, while four others died while officially being in police custody.

Of these, two died after being assaulted by policemen, four after being beaten up by mobs before or while being taken into police custody, four committed suicide, three died natural deaths, seven died in the hospitals that they were admitted in after suffering from various health problems and one died while trying to escape from police custody, the figures state.

The state police booked and chargesheeted eight policemen in 2014 for the case, but none of them have been convicted yet.

