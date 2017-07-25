More tree-fall complaints keep BMC on its toes

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Express File Photo) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Express File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is dealing with a significantly higher number of complaints related to falling of trees and branches this year in comparison with the figures recorded last year. While the disaster management department received 1,765 complaints pertaining to falling of trees in the four months of monsoon last year, in less than two months this year, the figure stands at 1,404 complaints.

The data indicates that this year, 701 such complaints were received from the western suburbs while 354 came from the island city and 349 from the eastern suburbs. The number of cases has been higher even though the garden department, which has an allocation of about Rs 30 crore for trimming of trees alone in the annual civic budget, claims that it has pruned 64,000 trees this year.

The city had received heavy rainfall last year too and owing to the instances of trees and branches falling, 26 people were injured and three died over the course of four months. This year, between June 1 and July 23, 11 people have been injured and three people have died, including the recent death of the 58-year-old former Doordarshan anchor Kanchan Nath. Nath died last week after a coconut tree fell on her during her morning walk. While the disaster management department claims that there have been only two deaths this year, 67-year-old Rajmani Yadav, an autorickshaw driver, was the third person to die in the first week of July after a Gulmohar tree fell on his vehicle and crushed him in Borivali.

Corporators blamed the civic body for not trimming and protecting trees in a scientific and efficient way. Congress corporator from Bandra West, Asif Zakaria, said that the BMC either needs to buy better equipment for tree cutting or outsource the work. “The percentage of trees falling is definitely higher this year and there are a lot more complaints. This is mainly because the garden department is not doing much throughout the year to protect trees. Trees are trimmed only on the basis of complaints received,” he said.

Zakaria added that the contractors in charge of infrastructure projects don’t have the expertise in dealing with trees and the BMC doesn’t have a plan in place either. “The contractor doesn’t follow any norms and will simply chop off the roots that fall in the alignment of storm water drains they need to widen, or while asphalting roads or trenching. The amount of concretisation has thus taken a toll on the trees,” he said.

Attributing the problem to shortage of staff, Ram Barot, BJP corporator from Malad, said there was a desperate need for more trained workers. “In an area like Malad, where 15 lakh people live between Madh Island to Kurar Village, a team of 2-3 BMC staffers is not enough to tend to all the complaints it receives,” he said. Activist Rishi Aggarwal, however, said the condition of trees in the city had suffered on account of neglect from both BMC as well as residents.

