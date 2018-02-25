Mumbai: More seats up for grabs under RTE Act this year

The number of schools declaring their seats has also increased from 334 last year to 347 this year. The number of schools declaring their seats has also increased from 334 last year to 347 this year.

PARENTS SEEKING admission for their children into schools under the Right to Education Act this year have more number of seats available to them, compared to last year.

There is a 17.9 per cent hike in the number of seats available under the RTE Act this year compared to last year, according to the data from the education department. With 8,374 seats declared by 347 schools, parents will have more options to choose from. Last year, there were 7,099 seats available for 9,426 applications.

Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats in unaided private schools are reserved for children from the economically weaker section of the society. While last year the number of applications exceeded the number of available seats, this year 6,981 applicants have registered so far, with four days more to the deadline.

Mahesh Palkar, education officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that more parents were likely to apply before the February 28 deadline. “If there are no complaints about registration, the first round of lottery will be held on March 2,” he said.

While the number of applicants has been on the rise in the past few years, the success rate of admissions has reduced considerably. Last year, too, almost seven out of 10 children, who applied for admissions did not secure admissions. Over 5,000 seats were left vacant.

