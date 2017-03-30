More men call mental helpline than women: Data

The mental helpline number run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is sought after more by men than women, data analysed by KEM Hospital’s psychiatric department showed.

A week-long record of calls shows that of the 125 calls received between March 20 and 26, 58.4 per cent were by men and 41.6 per cent by women. The issues plaguing Mumbai men the most are unemployment followed by addiction to alcohol and drugs. Women in the city are mostly troubled over domestic violence.

The helpline (022-24131212) was started in 2013 for people with specialised mental health issues in urban areas, although a small percentage of calls come from outside Maharashtra and even from abroad (3.2 per cent).

“Call data of the past two-three years show that men call the helpline more often than women. This could be because of women’s reluctance to share their problems over a phone call,” said Dr Shubhangi Parkar, head of KEM’s psychiatry department.

Men feel comfortable discussing their problems if their identities are concealed. Most calls are made by people aged between 21 and 40 years (80 per cent) followed by those under 20 years (20 per cent), she said.

Recently, a 37-year-old woman had called the helpline after several days’ attempts. The woman was subjected to physical abuse at home and she could not muster the courage to vent it out.

“In most cases, the helpline serves as a vent for people suffering from depression. A conversation helps calm them down. In this case, the woman now calls regularly. She feels much better after that,” a counselor attached with the helpline said.

Between February and March, the helpline saw a spike in calls by students of Class XII, with almost 20-25 calls from students per day.

According to Parkar, students discussed issues related to learning, stress over exams and fear of failing. “The calls are expected to subside once the exams are over,” she added. The 24X7 helpline run by KEM Hospital has 10 counselors who work in shifts.

An analysis showed that 65 per cent calls are follow-up calls where distressed patients keep seeking counselors’ help on a regular basis. Certain patients call multiple times to discuss personal problems they are uncomfortable disclosing to family or friends. “In serious cases, we refer them to a nearby hospital or psychiatric clinic. Since this is just a helpline, advice for further action is given if our counselors spot schizophrenic cases,” Parkar said.

With the Mental Healthcare Bill’s approved in the Lok Sabha, experts believe awareness on mental issues will increase.

“Awareness on these issues is still low. We know the calls we receive can increase if more people are told about such a facility. It is a health issue that should not be ignored,” Dr Ajita Nayak, attached to the helpline, said.

Have a comment or suggestion for Emergency Room?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd