Development plan: More densification; Commercial and redevelopment FSI set to rise

THREE YEARS after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scrapped the draft development plan’s proposal for variable floor space index (FSI) ranging from 2.5 to 8 with higher density developments around mass transportation corridors, the revised Development Plan (DP-2034) sanctioned on Tuesday provides for a considerable increase in bulk FSI levels.

But significantly, discarding the earlier proposed variable FSI regime based on the transit-oriented development (TOD) approach, the new plan uniformly raises FSI up to 5 for various kinds of special projects, without indexing FSI to the availability of physical and social infrastructure.

FSI, also known internationally as floor area ratio, is a tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. An FSI of 5 means built-up areas up to five times the plot size. Further, considering that the new regulations permit an additional 35 per cent construction over and above the admissible FSI upon payment of premiums, the actual buildable space for such incentivised projects can be as high as 6.75 times the plot area.

Arguments for higher FSI levels in Mumbai often cite examples of Tokyo and Manhattan that have an FSI of 20 and 15 respectively, but urban planners say these cities are not saddled with the crushing population densities of Mumbai. Experts worry that the heightened FSI levels would lead to further densification in Mumbai.

The significant FSI hikes have come in the commerce, retail and the hospitality sectors. Keen to increase land area under commercial use from 911.46 hectare to 1,262 hectare, the regulations offer an FSI up to 5 for any form of commercial development on plots situated in both residential and commercial zones. While a planning committee that reviewed public suggestions to the draft plan had imposed plot size restrictions to regulate this FSI, the CM has dropped their suggestion. “Residential construction up to 30 per cent of the permissible FSI will be allowed in such commercial projects,” the DP document states.

Residential hotels, regardless of the size, can also avail an FSI up to 5. The same has also been extended for financial technology and bio-tech parks, and medical and educational hubs. “The FSI hike is this sector is with a view to reduce costs and encourage large employments,” it adds.

With building height restrictions in place in the airport funnel, near defence and railway lands, questions are being raised on whether the hiked FSI can be entirely consumed on site. Sources said the government has proposed allowing transferable development rights for loss of development potential in such cases.

In the residential segment, the government has dished out incentives to developers for redevelopment of slum colonies. It has hiked the in situ FSI for slum redevelopment to 4 despite the high existing slum densities. Builders redeveloping larger slum enclaves will be eligible for additional incentives. The new rules permit Slum Rehabilitation Authority chief to relax tenement density norms, further boosting the sale component.

Redevelopment of dilapidated tenanted suburban buildings and non-cessed properties in the island city will also be entitled to a minimum FSI of 3. A special dispensation has also been made for housing societies that have already consumed more than the permissible zonal FSI, while cluster redevelopment in the suburbs can now be undertaken with an FSI 4. A controversial proposal allowing developers to exploit construction benefits in the island city for transit camps for slum dwellers and rental houses in the far-off suburbs, with an FSI up to 3, has been approved as well.

FSIs have also been hiked for public parking lots on private lands in the suburbs, construction of homes for mill workers and project-affected people and mass housing projects for low-income segments on private lands.

Further, the government is hoping that the increase in paid FSI helps fill up civic and state coffers. Incidentally, while DP-2034 had rejected the TOD model, the government has plans to reintroduce it, permitting high density developments near major transit intersections.

