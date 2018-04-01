More delays as footfall grows at Mumbai airport

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (File) Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (File)

This January, the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) saw as many as 10,090 takeoffs — a 6.3 per cent jump from last year. In the same month, it became the world’s busiest airport with a single runway by handling 980 flights in a single day.

February 2018, too, recorded a 10 per cent surge in departures as compared to last February. This increase and a look at the air traffic data over the past decade implies that the traffic at the country’s second largest aerodrome is increasing at a steady pace.

Over the last decade, footfall at the airport has swollen by almost 85 per cent and this year the airport is expected to exceed its passenger capacity. In 2007-08, a total of 25.9 million passengers used the airport. This grew to 45.2 million last year— almost 90 per cent of the airport’s capacity.

Sources in the Mumbai international Airport Limited (MIAL) said that the footfall in 2017-18 is expected to touch 48 million. With more number of flights and mounting passenger count, operations appear to have taken a hit. In February this year, more than half of the take offs were delayed. In February 56 per cent flights were delayed and in January the percentage delay was 42 in departures. Last year, 31 per cent flight departures were delayed in February which then started growing steeply since August.

However, the airport may have to manage its operations at an almost full-capacity at least until 2019 when the Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operation. The new airport is expected to take some load off the existing one.

