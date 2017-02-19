Moonlight kayaking becoming a favourite

On full moon nights, people set out on a moonlight kayaking trail in the pristine waters in Lonavla, Nashik and Palghar. On full moon nights, people set out on a moonlight kayaking trail in the pristine waters in Lonavla, Nashik and Palghar.

As the sun sets, a bunch of water sport lovers embark on a journey in their kayaks, paddling away on the scenic lakes and rivers near Mumbai. On full moon nights, groups of people set out on a moonlight kayaking trail in the pristine waters in Lonavla, Nashik and Palghar enjoying the breeze under a starlit sky, floating in a kayak.

Many adventure groups that organise water sports in and around Mumbai have been conducting camping trips along these lakes and rivers, where water enthusiasts can set out on a midnight paddling mission on still waters. Kayaking after sunset is becoming a favourite outdoor activity for many.

Evercamp Adventure, a company that organises activities in Kolad, has been organising moonlight kayaking for two years now. Aniket Bhosle, the manager at Evercamp says, “we have overnight camping along the banks of river Kundalika. It is complemented by kayaking after midnight after we enjoy a nice barbeque meal and a jamming session.”

He adds that about 15 to 20 paddle in the night in single or dual kayaks and they are provided with safety gears, life jackets, torch etc. “The group paddles for about an hour or more and we don’t usually let them go too far or enter rough waters in the night. The whole experience is surreal and relaxing for many water lovers,” adds Aniket.

Pawana Lake in Lonavla also has moonlight kayaking twice a month as part of its camping adventure. Ravi Pawar, founder of Small Steps Adventures who organises the sport in Lonavla, barely two hours from Mumbai, says that there is a growing demand for water adventure in the night. “We cannot have too many watersport activities in the dark.

But kayaking in the night is more fun as one just needs to paddle away peacefully in still waters and enjoy the view which is breathtaking at night,” he says. He adds that both families and groups of friends camp out by the lake from 6pm till next morning and kayak to their heart’s content besides swimming, fishing, etc.

In Vaitarna lake in Igatpuri, 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, apart from cliff jumping, forest trekking and rafting, moonlight kayaking has become popular. Sameer Gosavi, who conducts events, says depending on the demand from visitors, they organise kayaking in the night. “We have experienced instructors who take people through the basics of paddling before they set out. Night paddling is safe and serene.”