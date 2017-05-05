Months after fallout, Sadashiv Khot shares stage with MP Raju Shetti

After months of acrimony, state Minister for Agriculture Sadashiv Khot shared the stage with Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti. Both Shetti and Khot addressed the gathering of farmers held in Kolhapur on Thursday to demand loan waivers. Shetti announced that he will lead a march from Pune to Mumbai on May 22 and meet the Governor to press for loan waiver.

Shetti and Khot had fallen out since the latter’s decision to field his son for the zilla parishad elections in Sangli. Khot’s apparent fondness for the BJP had also caused discomfort among the rank and file of the Sanghatana. Khot, who has been a trusted lieutenant of Shetti, was rumoured to be on the verge of joining the BJP. While Khot had denied any such speculation, Shetti had expressed publicly his discomfort with Khot’s closeness to the BJP.

A few days before the rally, Shetti had even said that Khot was not necessary for the rally.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now