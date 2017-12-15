Month after woman’s suicide, husband held

According to the police, the deceased, Rushali Bakale, a resident of Agripada, used to work with NGO Dalit Janajagriti Mission. (File) According to the police, the deceased, Rushali Bakale, a resident of Agripada, used to work with NGO Dalit Janajagriti Mission. (File)

A MONTH after a 28-year-old social worker hanged herself in her room, the Agripada police have arrested her husband on the charges of abetting her suicide.

According to the police, the deceased, Rushali Bakale, a resident of Agripada, used to work with NGO Dalit Janajagriti Mission, and as a police mitra she used to help the police to conduct raids on dance bars, police said.

Police said that on November 8, she had hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room with her dupatta. The police had initially registered a case of accidental death.

An officer from the Agripada police station said, “Bakale committed suicide when she was alone at home. She locked the door from inside and hung herself. She was a police mitra, she would help us conduct raids in dance bars.”

Bakale had married Tejas six years ago and they have a five-year-old daughter.

According to investigators, she had been subjected to violence at home and was left with no money to look after her daughter.

Bakale’s father had also sought an investigation into Tejas’s role in her death.

“Bakale recently saw her husband in a bar after which they had a dispute over money. Earlier, Tejas was also an active member of the same NGO and would help conduct raids,” said an officer.

“After thorough investigations and collecting evidence, we sent a team and arrested the accused on Wednesday,” said police inspector Kishor Shuinde from Agripada police station.

The accused was booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

