Monsoon preparation: BMC plans to cover major nullahs with acrylic sheets

With monsoon approaching, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start tackling the issue of flooding on city streets in advance. The civic body is planning to cover major nullahs with acrylic sheets to prevent people from littering, which leads to nullahs getting blocked during monsoons. Each year, the BMC has an uphill task of conducting desilting work ahead of the monsoon as the trash thrown in nullahs clogs the machines, besides blocking the rainwater from draining into the sea. As per the list prepared by the civic body, there are total 146 flooding spots identified across the city, out of which, the BMC is confident of addressing the issue at 55 spots. Some of the areas identified include Hindmata, Andheri Subway, Khar West and Bandra East. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has, for first time, set aside a separate budget provision of Rs 53.71 crore to deal with 55 flooding spots.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal said that though the work undertaken will take time and may not provide relief this monsoon, but city residents will get a major relief in the coming years. “We have undertaken Hindmata flooding area pipeline work, which will help us to reduce over 30 to 40 per cent of flooding this year itself. Some more measures will be adopted to remove the frequent flooding,” added Singhal. Similarly, at Andheri Subway, the BMC wants to construct a box drain. “However, the proposed project wanted a part of work to be carried out beneath the passing railway track, but the Western Railway authorities objected. Now with the alternative of alignment, the work will be carried out. It will add additional burden to the project cost, but will resolve the flooding issue,” said a senior official from storm water department. Along with nullah widening and box drain construction, the BMC also plans to cover nullahs on an experimental basis. The civic body has found that despite number of appeals through various means, people litter in these nullahs, which clogs these drains leading to water flooding on the streets.

During the heavy rains on August 29 last year, plastic carry bags and thermocol were the main reasons for the clogging of city drains. “It was found that plastic and garbage had blocked the roadside drains. Floating material like plastic bottles, carry bags and thermocol also clogged the outlets of pumping stations, which affected their functioning. We are taking various measures to address these issues, one of which would be to cover up major nullahs,” added the official.

