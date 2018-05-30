Monsoon likely to hit Mumbai coast three days in advance

Dark clouds in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pradip Das Dark clouds in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pradip Das

THE INDIAN Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai coast three days before the tentative expected arrival date of June 10. This, after southwest monsoon hit Kerala three days ahead of schedule on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, if the monsoon currents continue with the same strength, it is likely to reach Mumbai three days before the scheduled date.

“There is no relation between the date of onset of monsoon in Kerala with its advance to Mumbai. It depends on the strength of the monsoon currents. Since it has reached Kerala before its expected arrival, the currents seem strong. If it continues like this, it will hit Mumbai as well before its expected date,” said a senior IMD official.

Mumbai, meanwhile, is expected to receive pre-monsoon showers from Saturday. “Upper air cyclonic circulation has developed over the Southeast Arabian Sea over Kerala and Karnataka coast and there is trough extending from northwest Rajasthan to south peninsula. This could lead to the city, along with other parts of the state, receiving pre-monsoon showers,” he added.

The city experienced above normal temperatures on Tuesday with the maximum temperature recorded at 34.6 degrees and minimum temperature at 28.3 degrees, one degree above normal.

DMRC clears Dahisar river site over flood fear

Mumbai: With the monsoon just round the corner the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has cleared its Dahisar river site due to flood concerns.

“We still have to erect the pier caps and lay the girder but there was not much time as the monsoons are right here. BMC wanted us to clear the site by May 15 and we had thought we will be able to complete it at least by May 31. But now we realised it was just not possible so we have cleared the site for now,” said a DMRC official.

While they will have to complete the work post monsoon now it will delay the work and increase the costs for the contractor. “We will have to figure out we should erect the pier caps now as it will be difficult to do it from above. We might have to again create a work area in the river and we can lay the girder from the existing flyover,” he added. ENS

