Monsoon just days away, light showers in Mumbai

LESS than 10 days away from the expected arrival of monsoon, Mumbai has been experiencing light showers since Thursday evening. The next few days are likely to be cloudy with rain expected mainly in the evenings or nights, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

Skymet weather, an agency that forecasts weather, has found that in the past 24 hours since Thursday evening, the Santacruz observatory has recorded a good moderate spell of 8 mm, while Colaba witnessed light rainfall measuring 6 mm.

“Light rains with isolated moderate spells are likely to continue over Mumbai until June 4. Thereafter, June 5 onward, the intensity of these pre-monsoon showers is expected to increase and good rains will continue over a majority of the city until the commencement of Monsoon on June 10,” stated a report by Skymet weather.

The IMD forecast said rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on June 2, followed by “generally cloudy sky” with light to moderate rainfall. June 7 onwards, thunderstorms are expected to dominate over Mumbai.

Heavy rains with cloudy conditions are expected in the coming days as the south-west monsoon hit Kerala on May 30, two days before the expected date and Panjim reeling under extremely heavy rainfall.

“Pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai are expected due to strong westerly winds … These weather conditions can be attributed to the presence of a trough running along the West Coast. Due to this, moisture incursion has been increasing from the Arabian Sea resulting in cloud development over the city,” said a Met department official.

The monthly average rain for Mumbai during the month of June stands at 523.1 mm. Last year, the monsoon had missed its normal onset date of June 10 with Mumbai and reached the city 10 days later.

According to IMD data, rainfall has occurred at few places over the Konkan region of the state, along with north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The data reveal Baramati, Karjat, Beed, Khalapur, Pen and Santacruz are some of the areas that have received maximum rainfall over the past few days.

More Related News Maharashtra receives bountiful rains, monsoon sets in

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App