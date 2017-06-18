Monsoon by June 20: IMD

An evening scene at the backwater near the coastline as it started drizzling. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) An evening scene at the backwater near the coastline as it started drizzling. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

AFTER heavy downpour last weekend, the city has witnessed a dry spell for about five days now. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will have to wait till June 20.

“Monsoons have begun but the initial surge is not present. Monsoon currents do not remain active all the time. They require favourable conditions, such as strengthening of winds. These conditions will build up only around June 20, following which the city will receive normal monsoon,” said an IMD official. “Monsoon winds reached the city on June 12 this year but after an initial spell of heavy rain there were no signs of it,” he added. The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for the city this year.

Although monsoon began late last year, the city had received a record rain in June 2016. “Last year, the monsoon began by June 19 but the city recorded good rainfall throughout the month. So, it doesn’t matter if monsoon begins early or late, the overall performance needs to be favourable,” said the official. On Saturday, temperature in the city remained normal, with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at the two observatories on Saturday was 69 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 34 and 26 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. The temperatures are likely to remain the same till the city gets more rainfall.

After light showers in the interior parts of the state last week, regions like Marathwada and central Maharashtra are experiencing light thundershowers.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App