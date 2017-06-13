Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, heavy rain lashes city

The adjoining coastal areas of Maharashtra have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains since Saturday. (Express/File Photo) The adjoining coastal areas of Maharashtra have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains since Saturday. (Express/File Photo)

THE MUCH-AWAITED southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Mumbai, with heavy rain lashing most parts of the city late Monday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared the official arrival of monsoon in Mumbai earlier in the day, though the city had remained largely dry.

However, around 9 pm, heavy showers were recorded along with thunderstorms and strong winds. Some low-lying areas such as Babulnath and Kurla West saw waterlogging. Gandhi Market at King’s Circle was flooded within an hour of receiving rainfall, said Nikhil Desai, a local resident.

The Bandra end of the Bandra-Worli sea link was flooded too. An official of the disaster management department said The BMC received 13 complaints of water-logging — eight from western suburbs, two from central Mumbai and three from Eastern suburbs.

A total of 71 dewatering pumps were employed. The department received several complaints of trees falling as soon as the rains started. Trees fell on Peddar Road and Tulsi Pipe Road near Mahim station, reducing traffic movement to a crawl.

Strong wind coupled with rainfall reduced the visibility along the Bandra-Worli sea link. The southwest monsoon hit southern Indian coast on June 1. By June 9, it had touched Goa coast. The adjoining coastal areas of Maharashtra have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains since Saturday.

