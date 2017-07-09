Monorail services come to a halt again

Monorail services were affected on Saturday night due to power failure leading to a train halting near the Chembur station. One train along the monorail line stopped on its way to the Chembur station after a power failure. Another train was sent from the Wadala depot to tow it into the station. According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), all the passengers were rescued safely.

The power failure disrupted services, which will resume only in three hours, and is likely to be functional by Sunday morning,said the authority. “A section of the Mumbai monorail near Chembur station experienced a temporary power outage. A train that was coming into Chembur station had to be evacuated.

However, there were no injuries during the incident. The monorail operations are expected to resume normally from tomorrow. Services were suspended from 9 pm to attend to the technical fault,” said an MMRDA official.

Since its launch on February 10, 2014, two months before the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor was thrown open, the monorail has faced problems. Earlier this year in May, monorail services came to a standstill for close to an hour and a half due to a technical glitch in a rake that got stuck between Wadala and Bhakti Park stations.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App