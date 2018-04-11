Monorail receives Commissioner of Rail Safety clearance

Along with the Phase II (Wadala to Jacob Circle) the MMRDA will also be resuming the Phase I (Chembur to Wadala) services after it was stopped in November after two coaches were gutted in a fire at Mysore Colony station. (Express photo by Pradeep Kochrekar/File) Along with the Phase II (Wadala to Jacob Circle) the MMRDA will also be resuming the Phase I (Chembur to Wadala) services after it was stopped in November after two coaches were gutted in a fire at Mysore Colony station. (Express photo by Pradeep Kochrekar/File)

After missing several deadlines, the country’s only monorail corridor is set to make its entire run after it received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS) on Tuesday.

“We have received clearance from the CRS subject to certain conditions. These conditions have to be fulfilled over a period of time. We will now submit our action plan to the government and the operations will begin after we receive the government’s nod,” said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

According to sources the CRS has given clearance to the 19.7-km corridor subject to around 15 conditions. Among them are the availability of sufficient trains, sufficient spares to maintain them, adequate staff and compliance to specifications by the Fire Department.

“Some conditions can be fulfilled immediately while others can be worked on once the operations begin,” added Khandare.

Along with the Phase II (Wadala to Jacob Circle) the MMRDA will also be resuming the Phase I (Chembur to Wadala) services after it was stopped in November after two coaches were gutted in a fire at Mysore Colony station.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App